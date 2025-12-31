Hyderabad Gets a New Landmark: Historic Burj Watchtower Ready at Masab Tank

Hyderabad is set to welcome a new heritage landmark with the completion of a Burj (watchtower/bastion) at Masab Tank, adding a historic touch to the city's evolving skyline.

The newly constructed Burj is expected to be inaugurated shortly, marking an important milestone in Hyderabad’s urban and cultural landscape.

New Burj at Masab Tank: A Blend of History and Architecture

The Burj has been designed and constructed by Deccan Terrain Heritage for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

What makes this structure unique is the revival of ancient construction techniques, carefully adapted to modern urban settings.

Hexagonal Design Inspired by the Deccan Era

Key architectural features of the Masab Tank Burj include:

Hexagonal design , inspired by historic Deccan bastions

, inspired by historic Deccan bastions 10 feet wide base , providing strong structural support

, providing strong structural support Gradual tapering as the tower rises

20 feet total height, offering a commanding visual presence

The design reflects the traditional watchtowers once used to guard and monitor strategic locations in the Deccan region.

Reviving Deccan Heritage in Modern Hyderabad

Officials said the Burj stands as a symbol of Hyderabad’s commitment to preserving its rich heritage while embracing development. The project highlights how historic architectural styles can be seamlessly integrated into modern city planning.

Once inaugurated, the Masab Tank Burj is expected to become:

A visual landmark for commuters and residents

for commuters and residents A heritage attraction showcasing Deccan-era architecture

showcasing Deccan-era architecture A new point of civic pride for Hyderabad

A Landmark Addition to Masab Tank

With the completion of the New Burj at Masab Tank, Hyderabad adds another chapter to its long architectural legacy, reinforcing its identity as a city where history and progress coexist.

