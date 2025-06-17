Hyderabad: GHMC AEE Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹1.2 Lakh Bribe in Kapra Circle
The accused, Smt. B. Swaroopa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Kapra Circle-1, was caught in the act while demanding and accepting the bribe from a contractor.
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ranga Reddy Unit, apprehended a GHMC official red-handed on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of ₹1,20,000. The accused, Smt. B. Swaroopa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Kapra Circle-1, was caught in the act while demanding and accepting the bribe from a contractor.
Table of Contents
Bribe Demanded for Writing MB Books
According to the ACB, the complainant approached them after the AEE allegedly demanded ₹1.2 lakh in exchange for officially recording the work done by the contractor in the Measurement Book (MB) — a document necessary for processing payments. The ACB team laid a trap and caught Swaroopa accepting the money at 2:20 PM on June 17.
Bribe Amount Recovered, Officer Arrested
The bribe amount was recovered from the accused at her instance. Following the operation, Smt. Swaroopa was arrested and is being produced before the Hon’ble Ist Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases at Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is currently under investigation.
ACB Urges Public to Report Bribery
The ACB has appealed to the public to report any instances of bribery or corruption by government officials. Citizens can contact the ACB via:
- Toll-Free Number: 1064
- WhatsApp: 9440446106
- Facebook: Telangana ACB
- Twitter/X: @TelanganaACB
The identity of complainants will be kept strictly confidential.
This latest arrest reflects the ACB’s ongoing efforts to root out corruption within government departments and uphold public accountability.