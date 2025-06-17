Hyderabad: GHMC AEE Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹1.2 Lakh Bribe in Kapra Circle

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ranga Reddy Unit, apprehended a GHMC official red-handed on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of ₹1,20,000. The accused, Smt. B. Swaroopa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Kapra Circle-1, was caught in the act while demanding and accepting the bribe from a contractor.

Bribe Demanded for Writing MB Books

According to the ACB, the complainant approached them after the AEE allegedly demanded ₹1.2 lakh in exchange for officially recording the work done by the contractor in the Measurement Book (MB) — a document necessary for processing payments. The ACB team laid a trap and caught Swaroopa accepting the money at 2:20 PM on June 17.

Bribe Amount Recovered, Officer Arrested

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused at her instance. Following the operation, Smt. Swaroopa was arrested and is being produced before the Hon’ble Ist Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases at Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is currently under investigation.

ACB Urges Public to Report Bribery

The ACB has appealed to the public to report any instances of bribery or corruption by government officials. Citizens can contact the ACB via:

Toll-Free Number : 1064

: 1064 WhatsApp : 9440446106

: 9440446106 Facebook : Telangana ACB

: Telangana ACB Twitter/X: @TelanganaACB

The identity of complainants will be kept strictly confidential.

This latest arrest reflects the ACB’s ongoing efforts to root out corruption within government departments and uphold public accountability.