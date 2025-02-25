Hyderabad: GHMC Bill Collector Arrested on Bribery Charges

Hyderabad

He was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh and accepting Rs. 45,000 from the complainant through his associate, V. Ramesh, to prevent a property tax hike on the complainant's factory.

Hyderabad: C. Madhu, a bill collector from the Rajendra Nagar Circle of GHMC, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Rangareddy unit on Monday.

He was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh and accepting Rs. 45,000 from the complainant through his associate, V. Ramesh, to prevent a property tax hike on the complainant’s factory.

Bill Collector Arrested for Demanding Bribe

According to the ACB, Madhu had improperly and dishonestly performed his official duties by accepting the bribe to show official favour to the complainant and not increase the property tax.

The bribe amount was recovered from Ramesh, who was acting on Madhu’s behalf. The case highlights the issue of corruption in public offices.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

Both C. Madhu and V. Ramesh have been arrested and are being produced before the 1st Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at the Nampally court in Hyderabad. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

