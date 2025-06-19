Hyderabad: GHMC Bulldozes Footpath Encroachments in Mailardevpally Amid Heavy Police Deployment

Hyderabad: In a major enforcement action, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a drive to clear illegal footpath encroachments in the Mailardevpally Division of Rajendranagar Circle.

Several commercial establishments and business complexes that had illegally occupied footpaths on both sides of the road were removed by GHMC authorities. The encroachments were causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

Also Read: Massive Demolition Drive Planned in Jalpally: Over 100 Illegal Homes Marked Inside FTL Zone!

Operation Conducted Amid Heavy Police Deployment

The clearance operation was carried out under the orders of GHMC Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar. The Town Planning Department, with the support of a heavy police presence, removed all unauthorized structures along the footpaths.

GHMC Issues Warning Against Further Encroachments

Officials from GHMC have warned that strict action will continue against individuals or establishments that violate urban planning regulations and encroach upon public pathways.