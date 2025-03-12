Hyderabad: GHMC Proposes Euthanasia for Aggressive Stray Dogs Amid Rising Attacks; Is This the Only Solution?

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has submitted a proposal to the Telangana High Court suggesting euthanasia as a last resort for highly aggressive stray dogs that pose a risk to public safety. The proposal, presented in an affidavit, comes in response to rising concerns over stray dog attacks in the city.

GHMC’s Justification for Euthanasia

The GHMC clarified that the euthanasia process would be conducted under strict veterinary supervision, ensuring adherence to humane treatment guidelines. The municipal body has been actively involved in mass sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules-2023, aiming to control the stray dog population without harming the animals.

Public Complaint Mechanisms for Stray Dog Issues

To address public concerns, GHMC has set up multiple platforms for citizens to report aggressive or rabid dogs. These include a toll-free helpline, a mobile app, a web portal, social media channels, and the dial 100 emergency service, allowing residents to register complaints effectively.

Also Read: GHMC Demands ₹7,594 Crore in Telangana Budget 2025-26 to Tackle Debt and Boost Hyderabad Infrastructure

Debate Over Euthanasia: Experts Weigh In

The proposal has sparked a debate among veterinary professionals and animal rights activists. While the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, permits euthanasia for animals that pose a direct threat to human safety, the ABC Rules specify that euthanasia should primarily be reserved for terminally ill or severely injured dogs.

Dr. Vijay Kumar, a Hyderabad-based veterinarian, expressed his concerns, stating, “Euthanasia is always a difficult decision. It should only be used in extreme cases where a dog is beyond rehabilitation and poses an immediate danger.”

Another veterinarian, Dr. Amisha Rao, advocated for alternative measures, saying, “Behavioural training and proper sheltering can help in many cases. Putting down a dog should not be the first option but the absolute last resort.”

Challenges in Managing Stray Dogs

GHMC has acknowledged the difficulties in managing the increasing stray dog population. Establishing permanent shelters for sterilised dogs has proven to be a significant challenge due to financial and space constraints. Officials argue that without effective long-term solutions, controlling aggressive dogs remains a major issue.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The Telangana High Court has taken GHMC’s affidavit into consideration but has yet to issue a final ruling on the euthanasia proposal. The case remains under legal review, with the next hearing scheduled for later this month. As the legal proceedings continue, the debate surrounding euthanasia versus humane alternatives for aggressive stray dogs is expected to remain a contentious issue.