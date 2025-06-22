Hyderabad: GHMC Seals Unauthorized Pavilion Restaurant in Jubilee Hills Following Court Orders

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed an unauthorized restaurant operating under the name “Pavilion Restaurant” located on Road No. 51, Plot No. 1014C, Jubilee Hills Cooperative Society.

This action was taken by the Town Planning Department of Jubilee Hills based on orders issued by the Telangana High Court.

Action Taken as Per High Court Orders in WP No. 6352/2025

Deputy Commissioner V. Samiah of Jubilee Hills confirmed that the sealing was executed on Saturday, June 21, with support from the police to ensure the process remained incident-free. The decision follows a High Court directive dated March 4, 2025, in Writ Petition No. 6352/2025, filed by Mohan Rao Chepyala.

“An unauthorized structure operating in the name of Pavilion Restaurant was sealed in accordance with the court orders. The police assisted during the sealing to avoid any untoward incidents,” said Deputy Commissioner V. Samiah.

Previous Complaints and Investigations Since 2019

According to the official release, the structure has been under scrutiny since 2019 after multiple complaints were received. Notices had been issued to the property owners, but no corrective measures were taken.

A detailed investigation was conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner on March 13 and April 16, 2025.

Restaurant Operated Without Mandatory Permissions

The GHMC confirmed that the Pavilion Restaurant was operating without necessary approvals and was involved in commercial activity within a designated residential zone, violating zoning and planning regulations.

“Operating a restaurant without requisite permissions in a residential area is strictly illegal,” the GHMC official added.

GHMC Reiterates Strict Action Against Unauthorized Constructions

The sealing of Pavilion Restaurant is part of GHMC’s broader initiative to curb unauthorized constructions and illegal commercial activities in residential zones. The civic body has reiterated its commitment to act against violators as per legal and planning frameworks.