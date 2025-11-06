Hyderabad Girl Wins Bronze at National School Games Wrestling Tournament

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Telangana, Geetha Pahelwan from the Hyderabad District Wrestling Team won the Bronze Medal in the 53 kg category at the National Level School Games Wrestling Tournament held in Panipat, Haryana.

Geetha represented Telangana in the 69th SGF Telangana State U-19 Boys & Girls Freestyle Wrestling Championship and showcased outstanding performance at the national stage.

Smt. R. Rohini, DEO Hyderabad, and Venkateswarlu, Deputy E.O., congratulated Geetha on her remarkable achievement. They also extended appreciation to Team Coach Mounika, Sreedevi, Hyderabad District Organizing Secretary, and Katta Srinivas, Tournament Organizer, for their guidance and support to the team.

The officials praised Geetha’s dedication and expressed hope that her success will inspire more young athletes, especially girls, to take up wrestling and bring more laurels to Telangana.