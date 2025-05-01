Hyderabad: Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled at RGIA, Passenger from Dubai Nabbed

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad unit seized 3.5 kilograms of foreign-origin gold worth ₹3.45 crore at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad.

The operation led to the arrest of an Indian passenger and two ground handling staff members involved in the smuggling racket.

According to official sources, the DRI acted on specific intelligence and intercepted the passenger who had arrived from Dubai via Muscat. The interception took place near the aerobridge at the international arrival gate of RGIA, where the smuggled gold was being handed over to a ground staff member.

Smuggling Modus Operandi Exposed

During investigation, it was revealed that the smuggled gold bars, weighing 3500 grams and 99.9% purity, were being passed in a coordinated effort between the passenger and ground staff. The plan was for the gold to be discreetly delivered to another ground handling agent waiting at the airport parking area, who would later return the gold to the passenger after he cleared customs.

A total of 30 gold bars, each weighing 10 tolas, were found concealed in three separate packets. The DRI officials also seized the packing materials along with the gold.

Legal Action and Arrests

The arrested individuals – the passenger and the two airport staff – have been booked under the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. Authorities confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to trace the entire smuggling network and its possible links to larger operations.

DRI’s Continued Vigilance at RGIA

This case underscores the DRI’s continued vigilance at Hyderabad Airport in curbing gold smuggling and illegal trade activities. With increasing instances of airport insider involvement, customs and DRI authorities are strengthening surveillance and enforcement protocols at key entry points across the country.