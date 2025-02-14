Hyderabad: Google India Delegation Explores Advanced Traffic Solutions at Telangana Police Command Center

Hyderabad: A delegation from Google India recently visited the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) to explore innovative ways to enhance traffic management in the city using advanced Google technologies.

The visit is part of the ongoing collaboration between Google and the Telangana Government, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at implementing technology-driven solutions across key sectors.

Google Delegation Members and Key Officials Involved

The delegation included several high-ranking officials from Google India, including Chandu Thota, VP of Google DeepMind, Rao Surapaneni, VP of Google Cloud, Shalini Puchalapalli, Country Manager of Google Customer Solutions, and Seshu Ajjarapu, Senior Director of Google DeepMind. They were accompanied by Rajesh Ranjan, Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy and Srinivas Kodali, Government Affairs and Public Policy.

The Telangana delegation was also joined by key city officials, including City Police Commissioner C V Anand.

Presentation on Existing Traffic Management Systems

During the visit, C V Anand delivered a comprehensive presentation on the functioning of the ICCC, focusing on how real-time traffic management is executed through advanced surveillance, data analytics, and integration with Google Maps data to identify congestion hotspots across the city.

Discussions on Enhancing Traffic Management Capabilities

The discussions between the Google delegation, C V Anand, and the ICCC team centered on improving traffic management capabilities. They explored integrating live Google Maps traffic data into the system, automating traffic signals based on traffic volume counts, and deploying drone surveillance for better traffic monitoring.

Also Read: Tragic Accident: Hyderabad Pilgrim Dies, Five Injured in Car Crash on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela

Additionally, Google experts shared valuable insights into optimizing ICCC operations by utilizing cloud solutions for efficient data storage and new applications. They also suggested innovative ways to manage the vast amounts of CCTV footage, beyond the current 30-day storage limit, using AI-powered retrieval and analysis tools.

Google’s Commitment to Supporting Technology-Driven Governance

The Google delegation expressed their appreciation for the Telangana Government’s commitment to public safety through technology-driven governance and agreed to further extend their cooperation in advancing the traffic management solutions. Their focus remains on deploying cutting-edge technologies to streamline traffic operations and ensure safer, more efficient urban mobility.

Key Attendees from Telangana Police and Government

During the discussions, P Viswa Prasad, Additional CP – Traffic, J Parimala Hana Nutan, Joint CP Admin, Pushpa, SP – ICCC, and other senior officers from the Telangana Police were also present, underscoring the collaborative efforts to improve the state’s traffic management systems.

The partnership between Google and the Telangana Government marks a significant step towards leveraging advanced technologies for smarter city solutions.