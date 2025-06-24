Hyderabad HC Closes Hearing in Kaushik Reddy Anticipatory Bail Case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday completed its hearing on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bharasat MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. The plea is in connection with a case involving alleged threats to a quarry owner.

Warangal Court Had Already Granted Bail

Advocate Ramana Rao, representing Kaushik Reddy, informed the court that the Warangal District Court had already granted his client regular bail. This came after Kaushik Reddy was arrested on May 21 and produced before the Warangal court, which rejected the police remand and granted him bail.

Case Background and High Court Involvement

Kaushik Reddy had filed a petition on May 16 seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered at Subedari police station. The case pertains to allegations of criminal intimidation and threatening behavior toward a local quarry operator.

Following the Warangal court’s decision, the High Court took up the anticipatory bail plea and concluded the hearing. The matter has now been posted for further hearing on Tuesday.

Legal Proceedings to Continue

With both lower and higher courts involved, the legal proceedings in the case are ongoing. The High Court’s upcoming decision will be critical in determining whether Kaushik Reddy’s anticipatory bail is maintained or modified in any way.