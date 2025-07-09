Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao Arrested in IPL 2025 Ticket Scam Probe

Hyderabad – In a major development shaking Telangana’s cricket administration, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President A. Jagan Mohan Rao over alleged irregularities during the IPL 2025 season. The arrest comes after a detailed vigilance inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Probe Uncovers Ticketing Irregularities and Coercion

The vigilance probe, led by Director General Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, was launched following complaints by Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH). The franchise accused Jagan Mohan Rao of intimidating team officials, coercing them over complimentary ticket quotas, and even blackmailing for additional passes to corporate boxes.

SRH Complaint Sparks Action

The issue reached a boiling point when SRH formally complained to CM Revanth Reddy. In a serious allegation, they claimed that Jagan Mohan Rao locked the F3 corporate box—allocated to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka—just hours before a high-profile IPL match on March 27, demanding 20 more complimentary tickets.

SRH warned that they were considering relocating home matches away from Hyderabad, prompting swift action from the state government.

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Vigilance Inquiry

Taking the allegations seriously, CM Revanth Reddy ordered a vigilance inquiry. The investigation confirmed that pressure tactics were indeed used by the HCA President. Following the submission of the inquiry report, the CID proceeded with Jagan Mohan Rao’s arrest on Tuesday.

Political and Sporting Fallout Expected

The arrest is likely to have major repercussions within the cricketing fraternity and the Telangana sports administration. With the credibility of the HCA at stake, further scrutiny into ticketing practices, use of corporate boxes, and allocation of complimentary passes is expected.

IPL Governance Under Spotlight

The incident has put a spotlight on how IPL matches are managed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, and raised questions about the transparency and fairness of ticket distribution during high-demand games.

As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether more officials or insiders will come under the scanner. Meanwhile, cricket fans and stakeholders are urging reforms in HCA functioning to restore the association’s image.