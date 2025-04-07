Hyderabad: HCU Land Dispute, Here’s What the High Court Said About the Ongoing Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the ongoing Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land dispute case, posting the matter for further proceedings on May 24. The division bench observed that the case is currently sub-judice before the Supreme Court, and therefore, the High Court decided to defer further discussion until the Supreme Court hearing progresses.

During the hearing, the High Court directed the state government and the police to file a counter-affidavit and submit a report by the next hearing date. Several issues related to the disputed land were brought to the court’s attention, prompting the bench to stress the need for comprehensive reports from all involved authorities.

The central government’s counsel also requested the court to issue directions for submitting a status report, ensuring that the court is fully apprised of developments from all fronts. The government’s legal representative informed the court that a case had already been registered by the Gachibowli police regarding a fake video and forest fire video, which are allegedly related to the land dispute. A counter on the investigation is expected to be submitted soon.

Police Register Case Over AI-Generated Content Related to Gachibowli Land

In a parallel development, the Gachibowli police have registered a case concerning the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate and circulate content on social media related to the Kancha Gachibowli lands. The case reportedly involves manipulated or misleading digital content being shared online, potentially to influence public opinion regarding the disputed land.

As part of the investigation, BRS leader Manne Krishank has been served notices by the police. He has been asked to appear at the Gachibowli police station for questioning on April 9, 10, and 11. The notices pertain to his alleged involvement in posting AI-generated content on social media about the Kancha Gachibowli area.

Police officials stated that they have gathered some preliminary evidence and are continuing the investigation. The case appears to be part of a broader effort to examine misinformation and the role of AI in digital content related to sensitive land disputes.

The High Court will take up the matter again on May 24, by which time it expects detailed reports and counters from all concerned parties.