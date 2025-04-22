Hyderabad Heat Hits Boiling Point: Egg Cooks Itself in Tray: Video

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident that highlights the scorching summer heat in the city, a woman from Ganesh Nagar, Uppal, was left stunned after discovering a boiled egg in a tray she had just purchased from a local chicken shop.

According to the woman, she had bought the egg tray intending to make an omelet. However, upon cracking one of the eggs, she found that it was already hard-boiled.

Startled by the unexpected find, she suspected that the extreme heat in Hyderabad may have been responsible for cooking the egg naturally.

This unusual incident has left locals surprised and also serves as a dramatic example of the city’s soaring temperatures. With mercury levels continuing to rise, the incident is being seen as a stark reminder of how intense the summer has become in the region.