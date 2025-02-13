Hyderabad Hot Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Rising Temperatures and Heatwave Risks in Coming Days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an urgent heatwave alert for Hyderabad and the broader Telangana region, forecasting a significant rise in temperatures over the coming days.

As the summer season begins early this year, the city is expected to experience maximum temperatures between 36–38°C, while parts of Telangana could see highs approaching 40°C.

IMD Heatwave Alert: What to Expect

Temperature Surge in the Coming Days Next 24 Hours : The city will experience partly cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 33°C and minimum temperatures of 20°C .

: The city will experience partly cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of and minimum temperatures of . Next 48 Hours : Temperatures will rise to 34°C (maximum) and 21°C (minimum).

: Temperatures will rise to (maximum) and (minimum). 7-Day Forecast: Hyderabad can expect consistent highs between 34–36°C, with dry conditions and haze. Potential for 2017-Like Heatwave Conditions

The IMD warns that the upcoming March and April 2025 could resemble the extreme summer of 2017, where Telangana saw record temperatures of up to 47°C. During that period, there were 23 days of heatwaves and over 108 heatstroke fatalities. Meteorologists predict that high-pressure systems will trap the heat, inhibiting cloud formation and leading to longer-lasting heatwaves. Health and Safety Measures

In light of the intense heat, authorities are urging residents to take preventive actions: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Avoid direct sunlight, particularly between 10 AM and 4 PM .

. Wear light, breathable clothing to reduce heat stress.

Pay extra attention to vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, for signs of heatstroke.

Monsoon Outlook and Its Connection to the Summer Heat

Weather expert T. Balaji noted that the neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) could lead to a normal monsoon season this year. However, factors like the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) will play a pivotal role. Balaji also pointed out that intense summer heat often precedes a healthy monsoon.

Air Quality and Infrastructure Challenges in Hyderabad

Air Quality Index (AQI) : Hyderabad’s AQI currently stands at 160 (moderate), which may cause discomfort for vulnerable individuals such as those with respiratory conditions. Citizens are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

: Hyderabad’s AQI currently stands at (moderate), which may cause discomfort for vulnerable individuals such as those with respiratory conditions. Citizens are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Streetlight Outages: A dispute between GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) has left parts of the city in darkness during the night. This presents safety concerns, especially as temperatures remain high even after sundown.

What’s Next: Long-Term Heat Predictions

IMD forecasts that above-normal temperatures will continue throughout February and into mid-April. Independent meteorological predictions suggest that the city could peak at 37°C by mid-March, stressing the ongoing heatwave risks. A slight reprieve is expected in late April, though residents should be prepared for the extended heat.

Stay Safe: Follow IMD Alerts

As Hyderabad experiences an early and intense start to summer, it is crucial for residents to stay informed and follow IMD updates. By taking necessary precautions, individuals can mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses. Ensure your family’s health and safety by adhering to the advisories issued by the authorities.