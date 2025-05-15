Hyderabad Heatwave Broken by Rainfall: City Breathes a Sigh of Relief

Hyderabad: After days of intense summer heat, citizens of Hyderabad finally experienced a much-needed respite as heavy rains lashed the city and nearby areas on Thursday morning.

The downpour lasted for nearly one and a half hours, starting around 7:30 AM and continuing until approximately 9:00 AM.

Widespread Showers Across City and Suburbs

Major areas including Old City, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Mehdipatnam, Lallaguda, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, and Erragadda witnessed significant rainfall. The sudden showers led to traffic congestion and delays for officegoers during peak morning hours.

Rainfall Reported in Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad

Apart from Hyderabad, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad districts also recorded steady rainfall since morning. While the showers offered relief from the rising temperatures, they also caused inconvenience to farmers, especially those working in open fields.

Weather Outlook and Impact

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) had forecasted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places, which came true on Thursday. While the rain has lowered temperatures and improved air quality, the urban flooding in low-lying areas and traffic snarls posed fresh challenges for the city’s residents.