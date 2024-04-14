Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions likely in AP on Apr 15-18: Met

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on April 15,16, 17 and 18, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, said that hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather is likely to prevail at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours and on April 17, 18, 19, 20.

The same situation is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 19, 20, and in Rayalaseema on April 17, 18, 19 and 20.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next five days, in Rayalaseema during the next three days, and in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 15 and 16.

Rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema and Yanam during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Anantapur and Nandyal in Rayalaseema on Saturday, the report added.