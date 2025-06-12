Hyderabad: Heavy Rain Floods Cellars, Underpasses Across City

Hyderabad: Last night’s heavy rainfall led to significant waterlogging across various parts of Serilingampally, particularly affecting Chandanagar and Lingampally areas.

Water Enters Shopping Complex Cellars in Chandanagar

In Chandanagar, floodwaters entered the cellars of a shopping complex located along the national highway. Several shops faced damage due to the unexpected inflow of water, leaving shopkeepers struggling to clear the premises.

Lingampally Railway Underpass Submerged

The Lingampally railway underpass was also heavily waterlogged, causing major disruption to traffic. Commuters were forced to take alternate routes as vehicles could not pass through the submerged area.

Residents Use Motors to Drain Water from Apartment Cellars

In nearby residential complexes, particularly in apartment cellars, water accumulated significantly. Locals were seen using motor pumps to remove the water manually, working late into the night and early morning to restore normalcy.

GHMC Urged to Improve Drainage Infrastructure

Residents have expressed concern over the poor drainage system, urging the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take permanent measures to prevent such incidents during monsoon season.