Hyderabad Heavy Rain Forecast: Cyberabad Police Advise IT Companies to Allow Work from Home

Hyderabad Heavy Rain Forecast: Cyberabad Police on Tuesday advised IT companies within their jurisdiction to allow employees to work from home in view of the heavy rain forecast.

Heavy rain has been predicted in the Cyberabad area, prompting the police to issue this advisory to help avoid traffic congestion. Companies in Cyberabad were encouraged to offer the work-from-home option to their staff on Tuesday.

Post Shared by Cyberabad Police

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Cyberabad Police said that light to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the city today, accompanied by strong winds.

This advisory could prove helpful for employees during the rainy season and also help reduce traffic issues caused by waterlogging in the city.