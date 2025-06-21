Hyderabad High Court Orders Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments Around Mir Alam Tank’s FTL

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has issued a crucial order to tackle illegal encroachments around the Mir Alam Tank area. The court’s joint directive mandates an extensive survey and inspection of all properties located within Survey Numbers 393, 329/1, 329/2, and 329/3, which fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the tank.

Authority Given to Remove Illegal Encroachments

According to the court’s order, the Irrigation Department and Revenue Officers hold full authority to remove any unauthorized constructions or settlements on these lands, regardless of ownership claims. Additionally, if any land falls under the jurisdiction of the Wakf Board, it is legally required to remove such encroachments following Supreme Court guidelines.

Immediate Action and Police Support

The High Court emphasized that if the land is declared as Tank Land, officials must act immediately to clear all illegal occupants. In case of resistance, they may seek assistance from the police to enforce evictions effectively.

Joint Survey Scheduled for June 28, 2025

To implement the court’s instructions, a joint survey has been scheduled on June 28, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The survey will include representatives from the Irrigation Department, Revenue Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and other relevant agencies.

Strict Compliance Ordered by Commissioner HYDRAA

The order was issued under the authority of Commissioner HYDRAA, who has directed all involved officials—including the Rajender Nagar Tehsildar and Wakf Board representatives—to strictly follow the court’s instructions and ensure full execution.

Significance for Urban Governance and Environmental Protection

This court decision addresses not only the issue of illegal land occupation but also highlights the importance of safeguarding public resources, preserving Hyderabad’s lake ecosystems, and maintaining city planning and order. Protecting the Mir Alam Tank is critical for the environment, water security, and urban development.