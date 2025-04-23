Hyderabad: Hiranya Hospital Sealed Over CM Relief Fund Scam in Balapur

Rangareddy: Medical authorities in Telangana have intensified their crackdown on hospitals allegedly misusing the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Several healthcare facilities in Meerpet Municipal Corporation limits of Rangareddy district were raided on April 22, following complaints of fraudulent billing practices.

Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital Sealed for Submitting Fake Bills

A major development came when Hiranya Multi Speciality Hospital, located at Balapur Crossroads, was sealed by health officials. Authorities found substantial evidence indicating the hospital had been submitting fake medical bills to claim funds from the CMRF.

The raid was led by District Medical Officer Venkateswara Rao and Deputy District Medical Officer Geetha, along with other senior officials from the Health Department.

Complaints of Long-Standing Corruption Trigger Raids

Health authorities confirmed that the action was based on multiple complaints received over time. The complaints alleged that hospital management had been engaged in corrupt practices and manipulating documents to illegally access government funds meant for genuine medical emergencies.

Government Warns of Strict Action Against Fraudulent Hospitals

The Health Department has stated that more raids are expected in the coming days as part of a larger effort to identify and penalize hospitals involved in CM Relief Fund scams.

Officials emphasized that the government will take strict legal and administrative action against institutions found guilty of financial misconduct.

Public Encouraged to Report CMRF Misuse

Authorities are urging citizens to come forward with credible information regarding any irregularities in medical billing or misuse of welfare schemes. Such tips can help ensure that state funds are utilized for genuine beneficiaries.