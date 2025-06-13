Hyderabad Hit by Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds; More Showers Forecasted Today

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad was battered by intense thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong gusty winds on Thursday night, disrupting life in several core and eastern zones.

According to the Hyderabad MET Department, more monsoon-driven rains are expected today, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 50 km/h.

Heavy Rainfall in Core Areas Including Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, and Secunderabad

Several central areas of the city including Musheerabad, Himayatnagar, and Secunderabad witnessed relentless showers. Eastern localities such as Uppal, L B Nagar, Saroornagar, and Karmanghat also recorded significant rainfall. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from multiple locations.

Rainfall Data: Musheerabad Receives Highest Rainfall

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the Jawahar Nagar Community Hall area in Musheerabad recorded the highest rainfall at 41.8 mm. This was followed by TSRTC Employee Building Vidyanagar, also in Musheerabad, with 36.5 mm.

Other Notable Rainfall Figures:

Osmania University: 33.8 mm

33.8 mm NGOs Colony, Vanasthalipuram: 32.8 mm

32.8 mm Hayathnagar: 31.3 mm

31.3 mm Uppal: 30.5 mm

30.5 mm Boudha Nagar, Secunderabad: 27.5 mm

27.5 mm Nacharam Ward Office: 26.3 mm

IMD Issues Weather Alert for Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad today, forecasting moderate to heavy thundershowers with chances of gusty winds. Commuters and residents have been advised to avoid low-lying areas and plan travel accordingly.