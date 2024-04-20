Hyderabad Hit by Power Outages After Thunderstorms

Hyderabad: Residents across Hyderabad faced long hours of power cuts following thunder showers on Saturday morning.

The situation caused frustration, with many taking to the social media handle of TSSPDCL (formerly Twitter) to vent their anger about the lack of electricity during peak hours.

Areas like Jahanuma, Malakpet, Moosarambagh, Vangalrao Nagar, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Peeramcheru, Badangpet, Sainikpuri and several others reported power cuts lasting for several hours.

Let’s hope TSSPDCL can restore power quickly and address the concerns of citizens.