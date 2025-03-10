Hyderabad Holi 2025: Top Events, Venues & Parties You Must Attend!

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to celebrate Holi 2025 with a vibrant mix of parties, cultural events, and music festivals. From organic colors to live performances and festive delicacies, the city is buzzing with excitement as top venues prepare to host unforgettable Holi celebrations.

Whether you’re looking for a high-energy Holi bash with DJs and rain dances or a family-friendly cultural gathering, Hyderabad has plenty of options to offer.

Top Holi Events in Hyderabad 2025

Here’s a list of some of the most happening Holi events across the city:

1. Holi Dhamaka

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Hockey Ground

💰 Fee: ₹99 Onwards

2. Rang Basant 2025

📅 Date: March 15

📍 Venue: Begumpet Hockey Stadium

💰 Fee: ₹149 Onwards

3. Hyd’s Biggest Holi Wave

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Hitex Cricket Grounds

💰 Fee: ₹249 Onwards

4. RadhaKrishn Holi Utsav

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Peoples Plaza

💰 Fee: ₹199 Onwards

5. Holi Hai 6.0

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Boulder Hills

💰 Fee: ₹799 Onwards

6. Holi Mahotsav 2.0

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Sri Palani Conventions

💰 Fee: ₹99 Onwards

7. Rang Kesariya Laal

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Meydan Expo Centre

💰 Fee: ₹199 Onwards

8. Holination With Kajal Agarwal

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Raunaqs HIGH Man Made Hill

💰 Fee: ₹199 Onwards

9. Navrang

📅 Date: March 14

📍 Venue: Sandhya Convention

💰 Fee: ₹179 Onwards

Celebrate Holi in Hyderabad Like Never Before

Apart from these, Hyderabad has many other exciting Holi events featuring:

✅ Live DJs & Rain Dance

✅ Organic Colors & Herbal Gulal

✅ Traditional & Bollywood Music

✅ Delicious Festive Snacks & Thandai

Get ready to soak in the festive spirit of Holi 2025 in Hyderabad! Whether you’re looking for high-energy celebrations or a peaceful cultural gathering, the city has something for everyone.