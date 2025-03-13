Hyderabad Police Enforce Strict Ban on Forced Holi Color Harassment

The Hyderabad Police and Cyberabad Commissionerate have introduced strict regulations to curb forced color application and public disturbances during Holi 2025. The rules, effective from 6 PM on March 13 to 6 AM on March 15, target non-consensual celebrations and reckless behavior to ensure community safety.

Hyderabad Police Enforce Strict Holi Safety Measures

Key Directives from Hyderabad Police

Forced coloring banned: Smearing colors on unwilling individuals in public spaces or vehicles is prohibited.

Restricted group movements: Processions involving two-wheelers or cars that disrupt traffic or peace are barred.

Legal penalties: Violators face fines or arrest under Section 268 (Public Nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand stated, “Celebrations should respect personal boundaries. We will take stringent action against harassment masked as festivity.”

Why These Rules Were Implemented

Holi, while a festival of joy, has seen rising complaints in recent years:

Health risks: Chemical-laced colors causing skin burns, eye injuries, and respiratory issues.

Public chaos: Drunk driving and bike rallies leading to accidents in areas like Gachibowli and Hitech City.

Harassment reports: Non-consensual coloring, especially targeting women and pedestrians.

These guidelines aim to address these issues while preserving the festival’s spirit.

Safety Tips for Holi 2025

Avoid crowded zones like *Tank Bund, **Secunderabad, and *Punjagutta during peak hours (12 PM–5 PM).

Use FDA-approved organic colors to prevent health hazards.

Report violations via the Hawkeye app or emergency helpline 100.

Legal Consequences of Violations

Violators may face:

Fines up to ₹1,000 for public nuisance.

Arrest under IPC Section 290 (Punishment for public nuisance).

Vehicle impoundment for disruptive rallies.

Health Advisory on Chemical Colors

Unregulated colors often contain harmful substances like *mercury, asbestos, and lead. Health experts warn these can trigger allergies, hair damage, and long-term skin conditions. Opt for *natural alternatives like turmeric or flower-based dyes.

By prioritizing public safety, Hyderabad Police aim to ensure a joyful yet respectful Holi. Celebrate with consent, embrace eco-friendly practices, and stay updated on guidelines to avoid penalties.

