Hyderabad Home Guard Commits Suicide Over Financial Stress, Delayed Salary

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Home Guard identified as Govardhan, working under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, reportedly died by suicide due to severe financial stress triggered by delayed salary payments and personal responsibilities.

Struggling to Afford Daughter’s Kidney Treatment

Govardhan was facing financial difficulties while trying to provide medical care for his daughter, who suffers from a kidney ailment. With her health deteriorating, he was reportedly unable to afford timely treatment due to irregular salary disbursement.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Found Hanging at Home in Rachakonda

According to police reports, Govardhan took the extreme step when no one was home, hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local police force and the community.

Also Read: Hyderabad Soaked! Sudden Showers Drench Jubilee Hills to Hi-Tech City

Home Guards Face Delays in Payment

The tragic incident has once again brought to light the plight of Home Guards across Telangana, many of whom face delays in salary and lack adequate support systems. The victim’s colleagues have expressed grief and called for immediate action and financial support for the bereaved family.

Police Register Case and Begin Investigation

Rachakonda police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Govardhan’s death. Authorities are also verifying the status of his salary and the support provided for his daughter’s treatment.