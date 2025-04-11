Hyderabad Horror: 19-Year-Old Girl Crushed to Death by Speeding Car at Koheda
A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and left her friend seriously injured at Koheda in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday night.
Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and left her friend seriously injured at Koheda in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday night.
Table of Contents
Accident Caused by Rash Driving Near Koheda
According to police reports, the incident occurred when the victim, Spandana (19), was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her friend, Sai Kumar. A rashly driven car, reportedly speeding and out of control, rammed into their two-wheeler on the service road.
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Spandana Died on the Spot, Sai Kumar Hospitalized
Due to the impact, both riders were thrown off the scooter. Spandana died on the spot, while Sai Kumar sustained multiple serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Also Read: Hyderabad Two Bike Lifters Arrested by Humayun Nagar Police
Case Registered by Abdullapurmet Police
The Abdullapurmet police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings confirm that speeding and reckless driving by the car driver led to the accident. The driver has since been taken into custody.
Public Concern Over Rash Driving on City Outskirts
The incident has raised concerns over rising cases of rash and negligent driving in the outskirts of Hyderabad, particularly along the service roads that are often used by two-wheeler riders.