Hyderabad Horror: 19-Year-Old Girl Crushed to Death by Speeding Car at Koheda

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and left her friend seriously injured at Koheda in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Accident Caused by Rash Driving Near Koheda

According to police reports, the incident occurred when the victim, Spandana (19), was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her friend, Sai Kumar. A rashly driven car, reportedly speeding and out of control, rammed into their two-wheeler on the service road.

Spandana Died on the Spot, Sai Kumar Hospitalized

Due to the impact, both riders were thrown off the scooter. Spandana died on the spot, while Sai Kumar sustained multiple serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Case Registered by Abdullapurmet Police

The Abdullapurmet police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings confirm that speeding and reckless driving by the car driver led to the accident. The driver has since been taken into custody.

Public Concern Over Rash Driving on City Outskirts

The incident has raised concerns over rising cases of rash and negligent driving in the outskirts of Hyderabad, particularly along the service roads that are often used by two-wheeler riders.