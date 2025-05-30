Hyderabad Horror: Argument Over Drinks Turns Deadly

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man identified as Syed Danish, a daily wage laborer from Jagadgirigutta, was found brutally murdered on the hillocks of Suraram on Friday. Preliminary police investigations point to a drunken altercation between Danish and his acquaintance Mohd Bilal, which allegedly escalated into a fatal attack.

Argument Turns Deadly During Drinking Session

According to police reports, Danish was reportedly invited by Bilal to resolve some personal issues. Both men were under the influence of alcohol when an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Bilal is suspected to have attacked Danish with a knife, causing his death on the spot.

“They were known to each other. The motive appears to be a personal dispute that turned violent while they were drinking,” said an investigating officer.

Police Launch Murder Probe, Explore All Angles

After receiving information about the incident, the Suraram Police rushed to the crime scene and began a thorough investigation. A case of murder has been registered, and officials are probing all possible motives, including a potential previous rivalry or an alleged extra-marital affair.

The body of Syed Danish was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy as part of the legal procedures.

Previous Dispute May Have Fueled Crime

While initial findings indicate that the murder was the result of a drunken brawl, police are also examining whether longstanding personal enmity may have played a role in the attack.