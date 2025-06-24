Hyderabad Horror: Class 10 Girl Kills Mother with Boyfriend’s Help Over Love Affair

Hyderabad: A horrifying incident has come to light under the jurisdiction of Jeedimetla Police Station, where a Class 10 girl, along with her boyfriend and his younger brother, allegedly murdered her mother for objecting to her relationship. The accused, all minors, have been taken into custody.

Crime Unfolds in LB Nagar

The victim, Satla Anjali, a resident of LB Nagar, was reportedly strangled and later bludgeoned to death inside her home. The attack was carried out while she was performing puja on Monday evening. The daughter’s boyfriend tied a chunni around her neck, attempting to kill her.

Believing she had died, they initially left. When Anjali’s younger daughter arrived home from tuition, they misled her by claiming their mother had collapsed during the puja and sent her away.

Moments later, they returned to the house, called the boyfriend again, and struck Anjali on the head with a hammer, confirming her death.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Put Rowdy Sheeters on Notice: DCP Warns Junglee Yousuf After Dubai Threat Complaint

Love Affair Turns Deadly

The accused girl was reportedly in a relationship with the boy and had run away from home on June 19. After the mother filed a missing complaint, the boyfriend returned the girl to the police, who then issued him a notice and let him go. However, following this, the girl and her boyfriend conspired to murder her mother, who had been scolding her over the affair.

Out of anger and resentment, she planned the crime, allegedly instructing her boyfriend and his younger brother to help carry it out.

Jeedimetla Police Begin Probe

After receiving information about the incident, Jeedimetla police reached the scene, collected evidence, and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem. A murder case has been registered, and all three minors involved in the killing have been detained.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are also examining digital and forensic clues to build a watertight case.

Community in Shock

The brutal murder has sent shockwaves through the locality. Residents expressed disbelief that a school-going girl could commit such a horrific act against her own mother.

The case has raised serious concerns over teenage relationships, influence, and the need for stronger parental and social support systems.

#HyderabadCrime #JeedimetlaMurder #MinorAccused #FamilyTragedy #TeenCrime #HyderabadNews