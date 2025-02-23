Hyderabad Horror: Class 8 Student Jumps from School Building to Death After Alleged Slap by Teacher!

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 14-year-old Class 8 student at a private school in Hyderabad died by suicide on Saturday after allegedly being reprimanded and slapped by his physical education teacher.

The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns over student safety and mental health in educational institutions.

Student Jumps from School Building After Alleged Reprimand

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred around 9:30 AM when the teacher rebuked the student in front of his classmates for allegedly adjusting a CCTV camera. Feeling humiliated, the student excused himself to use the washroom but instead went to the fourth floor of the school building and jumped.

School authorities rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has left students, parents, and educators in shock, calling for strict action against those responsible.

Teacher Allegedly Slapped Student, Say Classmates

Several of the student’s classmates claimed that the physical education teacher had slapped the boy during the confrontation. A handwritten note, allegedly penned by the deceased and apologizing to his mother, was discovered in his book, further deepening the tragedy.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Local police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and speaking to students and staff members to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

A senior police official stated, “We have registered a case and are thoroughly investigating the allegations. Necessary action will be taken based on evidence and statements from witnesses.”

Parents and Activists Demand Justice

The student’s untimely death has led to an outcry from parents and child rights activists, who are demanding strict action against the school and responsible staff members. Experts stress the importance of mental health awareness and training for teachers to handle disciplinary actions sensitively.