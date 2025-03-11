Hyderabad Horror: Jobless Man Kills His Own Children Before Suicide!

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Hyderabad’s Ravindra Nagar Colony, Habsiguda, where a couple died by suicide after allegedly killing their two children due to severe financial distress.

Four Family Members Found Dead

The police discovered the bodies of Chandrasekhar Reddy (44) and his wife Kavitha (35), along with their children Vishwan Reddy (10) and Shrita Reddy (15), inside their home on Monday night. The couple is suspected to have strangled their children before hanging themselves in separate rooms.

Shrita was a ninth-grade student, while Vishwan studied in fifth grade. The tragic deaths were reported under the jurisdiction of Osmania University Police Station.

Suicide Note Reveals Financial Struggles

A handwritten suicide note by Chandrasekhar Reddy was recovered from the scene. In the note, written in Telugu, he expressed his mental and physical struggles, citing diabetes, nerve, and kidney issues, along with career setbacks.

“I had no other option but to end my life. Please forgive me. I have been struggling in my career and suffering mentally and physically,” he wrote, adding that no one else was responsible for the deaths.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have registered a case under suspicious death circumstances and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The exact cause of the children’s deaths will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Family’s Financial Hardship Led to the Tragedy

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the family originally hailed from Kalwakurthy in Mahabubnagar district. They moved to Hyderabad a year ago in search of a better livelihood.

Chandrasekhar Reddy previously worked as a junior lecturer in a private college but had been unemployed for six months, leaving the family in severe financial distress.

Circle Inspector N. Rajender stated that further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.