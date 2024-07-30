Hyderabad Horror | Software Engineer Gangraped, Including by Childhood Friend

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old software engineer was allegedly gangraped by two men, including her childhood friend, police reported on Tuesday.

According to the woman’s complaint, the horrific incident unfolded on Monday night.

Her childhood friend, who was also her former school classmate, suggested they celebrate her new software job at a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram.

After consuming alcohol, her friend took her to a room on the restaurant’s premises and raped her while she was in an inebriated state. Shockingly, his cousin also entered the room and assaulted her.

The perpetrators fled the scene, leaving the woman traumatized. She immediately called her brother and recounted the horrifying ordeal.

The police have registered a case based on her complaint and promptly took her to a hospital for a medical examination. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, and further investigations are ongoing.

This incident has sparked outrage and highlights the urgent need for increased safety measures for women.