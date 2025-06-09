Hyderabad Horror: Speeding Truck Kills Teen Near Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident near the Hanuman Temple in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, an 18-year-old boy named Vinay Kumar lost his life after a speeding truck collided with his scooter.

His friend, Vishnu, who was riding pillion, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Victim Recently Passed Intermediate First Year

According to Jeedimetla Police, Vinay Kumar, a resident of Suraram, had recently cleared his Intermediate First Year exams. He was also working part-time at a private company to support his family.

On Sunday, during his weekly day off, he went out on a casual ride with his friend. Unfortunately, their outing ended in tragedy when a reckless truck driver hit their scooter near the temple area.

Impact Threw Them Off Scooter; Vinay Crushed Under Truck

The impact of the collision caused both young men to fall off the vehicle. Vinay tragically came under the truck’s wheels and died on the spot. His friend Vishnu was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

Jeedimetla police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify the truck driver and ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash.

Public Urged to Drive Responsibly

This incident highlights the growing concern over reckless driving and road safety in Hyderabad. Authorities are urging drivers, especially of heavy vehicles, to exercise greater caution, especially near residential areas and religious sites.