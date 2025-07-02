Hyderabad Horror: Two Accidents in 30 Minutes on Balanagar Flyover Leave One Dead, SI Injured

Hyderabad: A series of back-to-back accidents rocked the Balanagar flyover during the early hours of Monday, claiming the life of a pedestrian and injuring a Sub-Inspector (SI) on duty.

Accident Timeline:

Around 3:06 AM , an unidentified man attempting to cross the flyover ramp was struck by a car driven by Syed Mazhar Ali .

Passersby caught the driver and alerted the police through the emergency helpline (100).

Second Accident During Rescue:

At about 3:40 AM , while Sub-Inspector Venkatesham and his team were managing the scene and shifting the body into an ambulance, a DCM tipper lorry crashed into the stationary vehicle.

Venkatesham suffered a fractured leg and was promptly taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Cause & Investigation:

Investigators revealed the ambulance was stopped on the roadway due to space constraints.

Officer Mohd Haji confirmed the lorry driver, Sannigonda , likely fell asleep behind the wheel.

Alcohol tests for both drivers returned negative.

Legal Action:

Incident Section Charge Description Pedestrian hit 106 BNS Causing death by negligence Lorry crash 125 BNS Negligent driving causing injury

Both drivers are in custody, and police are working to identify the deceased at Gandhi Hospital Mortuary.