Hyderabad
Hyderabad Horror: Two Accidents in 30 Minutes on Balanagar Flyover Leave One Dead, SI Injured
A series of back-to-back accidents rocked the Balanagar flyover during the early hours of Monday, claiming the life of a pedestrian and injuring a Sub-Inspector (SI) on duty.
Accident Timeline:
- Around 3:06 AM, an unidentified man attempting to cross the flyover ramp was struck by a car driven by Syed Mazhar Ali.
- Passersby caught the driver and alerted the police through the emergency helpline (100).
Second Accident During Rescue:
- At about 3:40 AM, while Sub-Inspector Venkatesham and his team were managing the scene and shifting the body into an ambulance, a DCM tipper lorry crashed into the stationary vehicle.
- Venkatesham suffered a fractured leg and was promptly taken to a private hospital for treatment.
Cause & Investigation:
- Investigators revealed the ambulance was stopped on the roadway due to space constraints.
- Officer Mohd Haji confirmed the lorry driver, Sannigonda, likely fell asleep behind the wheel.
- Alcohol tests for both drivers returned negative.
Legal Action:
|Incident
|Section
|Charge Description
|Pedestrian hit
|106 BNS
|Causing death by negligence
|Lorry crash
|125 BNS
|Negligent driving causing injury
Both drivers are in custody, and police are working to identify the deceased at Gandhi Hospital Mortuary.