Hyderabad Horror: Two People Killed in Separate Accidents on Saturday Night!

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events on Saturday night, two individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in different parts of Hyderabad.

The incidents, which occurred in Attapur and Vanasthalipuram, have once again raised concerns about road safety and traffic management in the city.

Businessman Dies in Attapur After Scooter Collision

The first accident took place in the Attapur area of Rajendranagar, where 48-year-old businessman Syed Alamdar, a resident of M M Pahadi, lost his life. Alamdar, who was riding his scooter along with a relative, collided with an unknown biker coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision caused Alamdar to fall to the ground and suffer a severe head injury.

His relatives, who were at the scene, quickly rushed him to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, Alamdar succumbed to his injuries later that night. The Attapur police have launched an investigation to trace the unknown biker involved in the incident.

DCM Truck Hits Scooter in Vanasthalipuram, Another Life Lost

In another tragic accident at Vanasthalipuram, 48-year-old D. Venkatesh lost his life after his scooter was rammed by a DCM truck. The incident occurred near Rajdhani Hotel at Autonagar around midnight. According to the police, Venkatesh was taking a U-turn when the DCM truck collided with his scooter, causing him to fall and sustain critical injuries.

Venkatesh was immediately taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately, he also passed away later that night. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Authorities Urge Caution Amid Rising Accidents

The deaths of Syed Alamdar and D. Venkatesh serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by road accidents, particularly in high-traffic areas. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic rules to prevent such fatal incidents. With increasing road accidents in the city, the need for better enforcement of road safety measures and more awareness campaigns becomes ever more crucial.