Hyderabad Hospital Built 6 Floors Without Permission—HYDRAA Commissioner Blasts Violations!

Hyderabad Commissioner A.V. Ranganath expressed serious concern on Friday over multiple violations in the construction of Dr. Shankar’s Hospital at RTC Crossroads. The inspection was conducted following public complaints submitted through the Prajavani platform.

More Floors Built Than Permitted

The Commissioner found that permission had been granted only for a four-storey building. However, the hospital had constructed a cellar and six floors, exceeding the approved limit. Ranganath questioned the hospital owner, Dr. Shankar, on how such a significant deviation was allowed.

Narrow Roads Raise Safety Concerns

Commissioner Ranganath highlighted the risks of constructing such a tall building between two narrow roads—one just 10 feet and the other 15 feet wide. He stressed that the hospital management must provide the necessary permits and questioned how safety was considered in such a dense residential area.

No Occupancy Certificate, Yet Hospital Licensed

In a serious lapse, the hospital was reportedly operating without an Occupancy Certificate. The Commissioner demanded answers from the concerned officials on how a hospital could be issued a license without meeting basic legal requirements.

Officials Ordered to Submit Detailed Report

Commissioner Ranganath instructed GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Chief Planner Srinivas to submit a full report on the matter. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Senior Officials Accompany Inspection

The inspection was conducted in the presence of Hyderabad Fire Department Additional Director Papayya, DFO Yagna Narayana, and other key HYDRA officials.