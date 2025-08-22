“Hyderabad Hosts 5th Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament – Young Talents Shine on Day 1”

The 5th Table Tennis for Life – Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2025 kicked off today at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad. The three-day championship is being organized by Former Table Tennis Players under the auspices of the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA).

The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Dr. A. Sonibala Devi, IFS, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana. The Guests of Honour included Mr. P. Prakash Raju, Mentor TSTTA; Mr. K.K. Maheswari, President TSTTA; Mr. Nagender Reddy, General Secretary TSTTA; Mr. Rajkumar, Treasurer TSTTA along with members of TTFL Mr. A. Naresh Reddy, Mr. Srikanth Bashetty, Mr. Ramu, Mr. Depeesh Singh (Organising Secretary), and Mr. K. Sreedhar (TTFL).

The tournament, which runs from August 22 to 24, witnessed exciting matches on Day 1, featuring the Under-13 Boys and Under-17 Boys qualifying rounds.

🔹 Day 1 Results – Highlights

Under-13 Boys – Qualifying Round

A. Haneesh (SPHS) dominated his matches, defeating Arihaan (SPARS) and Aashrith (ITTA) in straight sets.

dominated his matches, defeating and in straight sets. K. Subrat (AVSC) secured back-to-back wins against Aadi Gupta (LFHSA) and Nivaan Ghosh (SGUTTA) .

secured back-to-back wins against and . M. Vihaan (ITTA) breezed past his opponents, including a flawless 11-0, 11-0, 11-3 win over Mangang (LFHSA) .

breezed past his opponents, including a flawless 11-0, 11-0, 11-3 win over . Jain Aarnam (SPARS) , K. Lohith (AVSC) , E. Hari (KHDTTA) , and V. Manpreet (GSM) all advanced with impressive victories.

, , , and all advanced with impressive victories. Strong performances were also seen from Jaishripal Reddy (SPARS), Jatin Jairam (SGUTTA), V. Akhil (AVSC), N. Liyyan Rao (AVSC), Nikhil (AKTTA), Bhavyansh (LBS), Shubham (AVSC), N. S. Karthikeya (LFHSA), and Sambhav (SPARS), each progressing confidently through their qualifying matches.

Under-17 Boys – Qualifying Round