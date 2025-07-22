Hyderabad Hosts ‘Period. Planet. Power. – Eco Edition’ to Promote Sustainable Menstruation

Hyderabad: In a powerful move to challenge period taboos and promote sustainable menstrual practices, St. Ann’s College for Women in Hyderabad hosted the “Period. Planet. Power. – Eco Edition” as part of the “No Plastic on Private” campaign.

The event highlighted the critical environmental and health consequences of using conventional plastic-based sanitary products.

Menstrual Waste Crisis: A Silent Environmental Threat

Over 100,000 tonnes of menstrual waste are generated every year in India — most of its non-biodegradable. A single sanitary pad contains as much plastic as four plastic bags and can take up to 500 years to decompose. This growing crisis was at the heart of the event’s mission: to educate and empower young women to choose eco-friendly, body-safe alternatives.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Led by Experts: Dr. Manjula Anagani and Dr. Nabat Lakhani Spearhead the Movement

The initiative is spearheaded by Padma Shri awardee Dr. Manjula Anagani, a renowned gynecologist, and supported by Dr. Nabat Lakhani, founder of NGO Marham, which works extensively in menstrual and women’s health.

Dr. Manjula addressed the audience, saying:

“The ‘No POP’ movement was born out of my growing concern over the surge in health conditions like PCOS, fibroids, and endometrial cancers — many of which are linked to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) found in plastic-based sanitary products. We must prioritize health over convenience.”

Also Read: Vysya Limelight Awards for Men 2025 Announced in Hyderabad

Dr. Lakhani added:

“Menstruation should not mean silent suffering. Through this initiative, we are reshaping conversations and encouraging plastic-free, safer menstrual options. The youth are at the forefront of this change.”

Fun, Facts, and Fearless Conversations Drive the Message

The event used humor, real-world statistics, and engaging content to encourage students to reconsider their menstrual choices. Reusable cloth pads, menstrual cups, period panties, and biodegradable pads were presented as viable and healthier alternatives.

95 Mirchi Hyderabad and Rotaract Amplify Awareness

As part of Plastic Free July, 95 Mirchi Hyderabad, led by Rupal and hosted by RJ Gaurika and Subhangi, brought an energetic edge to the campaign. From Bollywood song parodies to interactive sessions, the event was both educational and entertaining, driving home the message of sustainable menstruation.

Youth Lead the Way: Students of St. Ann’s Take a Stand

The young participants from St. Ann’s College enthusiastically engaged in discussions, myth-busting activities, and pledge-taking for sustainable periods. Their involvement marked a significant step toward building a generation of eco-conscious menstruators.