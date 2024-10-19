Hyderabad Hotels Under Scrutiny Following Temple Desecration Incident

Hyderabad

Syed Iftequar19 October 2024
In the wake of the Secunderabad temple desecration, concerns have been raised over the effectiveness of police intelligence gathering as investigations continue.

 The police were unaware that the accused, along with 150 others, had been staying at a nearby hotel while participating in an unapproved event. The event, hosted by motivational speaker Munawar Zama, allegedly incited communal tensions, resulting in legal action against the organizers.

This oversight has highlighted gaps in local law enforcement’s monitoring of hotels and guesthouses, especially in such a critical area near the bustling Secunderabad railway station. Authorities failed to receive timely guest information; a requirement meant to prevent such security lapses. Despite visible patrolling in the area, the gathering went unnoticed.

In response, the police have seized the hotel, canceled its license due to irregularities, and intensified their investigation. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has called for stricter vigilance, particularly regarding out-of-town visitors, to prevent similar incidents in the future. Guidelines have been reiterated, including the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras, proper guest registry maintenance, and adherence to local laws.

