Hyderabad: Illegal Constructions Demolished by HYDRAA in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and East Zone Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has taken firm action against illegal constructions near the Sandhya Convention area in Gachibowli.

The enforcement drives targeted encroachments made in the layout of the Fertilizers Corporation of India (FCI) Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society.

Roads and Parks Merged Without Layout Approval, Structures Demolished

HYDRAA teams found that several constructions had been made without any official layout permissions, including buildings constructed by merging public roads and parks. Acting on complaints from local plot owners, the agency discovered that some structures were so intrusive that original plots were no longer visible.

Using heavy machinery, HYDRAA demolished multiple unauthorized structures, including the mini hall, kitchens, and restrooms within the Sandhya Convention premises. Additionally, tin sheet fencing illegally built on encroached land was removed.

G+2 Iron Sheds Also Removed

As part of the demolition drive, three G+2 iron sheds, which were erected without any approval, were also taken down. Residents and legitimate plot holders welcomed the action, urging authorities to continue monitoring unauthorized developments in the area.

This action reinforces HYDRAA’s commitment to protecting urban planning norms and ensuring that land designated for public use, such as parks and roads, is not misused for private construction.