Hyderabad: Severe Heat Wave Grips Telangana: IMD Issues Red Alert Across Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has issued a red alert for heat wave conditions across multiple districts in Telangana, warning of dangerously high day and night temperatures for the next four days. As per IMD data, several regions may experience maximum temperatures exceeding 44°C, along with unusually warm nights, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Orange Alert Already in Force Across Telangana

An orange heat wave alert, currently in effect, will remain active until Saturday. The red alert—a step above—signals a higher risk to public health, with authorities urging residents to take extra precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Districts Under Red Alert

Districts with a red alert include:

Adilabad

Jagtial

Jayashankar Bhupalapally

Karimnagar

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Mulugu

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Peddapalli

Rajanna Sircilla

Extreme Day and Night Temperatures Expected

Apart from these, all districts in Telangana are expected to witness heat wave conditions along with warm nights, with daytime temperatures above 44°C and nighttime temperatures remaining significantly higher than normal. Prolonged exposure could lead to heat exhaustion and strokes, IMD warned.

Highest Temperatures Recorded in Districts

The Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reported peak temperatures in the following locations between Tuesday and Wednesday:

Talamadugu, Adilabad : 44.7°C

: 44.7°C Menoor (Madnur mandal), Kamareddy : 44.5°C

: 44.5°C Pembi, Nirmal : 44.4°C

: 44.4°C Asifabad : 44.2°C

: 44.2°C Kotgiri, Nizamabad: 44.0°C

Hyderabad Also Sweltering in Heat

In the capital city, Hyderabad, maximum temperatures reached:

L B Nagar : 42.0°C

: 42.0°C Jubilee Hills : 42.1°C

: 42.1°C Other areas including Uppal, Saroornagar, Rajendranagar, and Amberpet recorded average temperatures of 41.6°C. In some places, 41.0°C was the minimum daytime temperature, reflecting the intense heat wave pressure even during early hours.

IMD Advisory

The IMD has urged residents to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activities during peak hours. The authorities have also asked district administrations to be prepared for potential health emergencies due to heat strokes.