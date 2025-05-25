Hyderabad: IMD Warns of Intense Rainfall in Telangana as Monsoon Advances Ahead of Schedule

The Southwest Monsoons have made an early arrival in the country, touching down in Kerala on May 24—eight days ahead of the usual June 1 onset. This early entry has already led to the monsoon system advancing into parts of Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi.

IMD-Hyderabad Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

Following this development, IMD-Hyderabad on Sunday issued a heavy rainfall warning for multiple districts in Telangana over the next five days, up to May 30. The weather agency has urged citizens and authorities to remain alert and prepare for significant precipitation.

Conditions Favorable for Further Monsoon Progression

In its update, the IMD also noted that monsoon conditions are now active in the West-Central and East-Central Arabian Sea, parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, and sections of Maharashtra. Similar activity is seen in the North Bay of Bengal, parts of Mizoram, and adjacent areas.

Over the next 72 hours, conditions remain favorable for further advancement into central Arabian Sea, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and large parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which may include Telangana as well.

Drop in Thunderstorms Expected

Dr K Nagaratna, Chief of IMD-Hyderabad, said, “The weather is fast changing in Telangana with the onset of Southwest Monsoons in Kerala. There will be a drop in thunderstorms, which were pretty intense till recently during summer.”

IMD-Hyderabad forecasts light to moderate rainfall across various regions in the state, with a notable drop in maximum temperatures—by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below normal.

Independent Forecaster Predicts Strong Monsoon Onset in Telangana

Independent Hyderabad-based weather analyst T Balaji, popularly known on social media, stated that Southwest Monsoons are expected to enter Telangana within 48 hours.

“Rainfall has been consistent since May 21. A strong low-pressure area is developing, which is likely to cause very intense rains in Telangana, including Hyderabad, between May 26 and May 29,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Hyderabad on Alert

With both the IMD and private weather forecasters aligning on an intense monsoon phase ahead, authorities and citizens in Hyderabad and across Telangana are being advised to stay alert, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.