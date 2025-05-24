Hyderabad IMD Warns of Severe Rainfall in Telangana, Orange Alert in Effect

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Telangana over the next five days, as the southwest monsoon made landfall in Kerala on Saturday. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, favorable conditions exist for the monsoon to spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.

Low Pressure Likely in Bay of Bengal by May 27

Weather officials have predicted the formation of a low-pressure system over the west-central and northern Bay of Bengal around May 27. This development is expected to bring widespread rainfall activity across the state of Telangana.

Temperature Dip Expected Across the State

Over the next three days, Telangana is likely to witness below-normal temperatures by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, according to IMD forecasts. The sudden drop in temperature will be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Orange and Yellow Alerts for Multiple Districts

On Saturday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Medak, and Kamareddy, with the IMD issuing an Orange Alert. Other districts including Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Sangareddy are expected to receive heavy rain, triggering a Yellow Alert.

Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds Predicted

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 30–40 km/h. These weather conditions are expected to intensify across multiple regions of the state.

District-Wise Rainfall Forecast

May 25 (Sunday): Isolated heavy rains in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy .

Isolated heavy rains in . May 26: Rain with gusty winds likely in Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal .

likely in . May 27: Scattered rains forecast for Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, and Vanaparthi .

Scattered rains forecast for . May 28: Showers expected in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Vanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

IMD Urges Caution

With the IMD issuing Yellow and Orange Alerts, residents and local authorities are urged to stay cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The public is advised to stay updated with local weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.