Hyderabad Imposes Traffic Restrictions Around Tankbund for Bathukamma Event

Hyderabad: The vibrant Bathukamma flower festival will conclude today with the grand Saddula Bathukamma celebrations. After nine days of festivities, the final event, Poira Bathukamma, will take place across Telangana, including a major state-sponsored ceremony at Tankbund in Hyderabad.

In light of the celebrations, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the vicinity of Tankbund, from Martyrs’ Memorial to Bathukamma Ghat on Upper Tankbund. The restrictions will be in place from 4 PM to 11 PM.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes during this period to avoid traffic disruptions. The authorities have requested the public’s cooperation to ensure that the festival concludes peacefully.