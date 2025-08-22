Hyderabad Introduces Traffic Marshal Scheme with High-Tech bikes to Increase the Road Safety

As part of the effort to curb the problem of increasing road congestion and traffic management, Hyderabad City Police along with Hyderabad City Security council (HCSC) officially introduced a Traffic Marshal Scheme today at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICC).

It is projected that about 1,500 new cars have been added to the city roads every day and that is why a greater control was needed particularly in the densely populated areas around schools, hospitals and shopping centers as stated by Police Commissioner CV Anand.

Marshals and Technology: A Two-Pronged Approach

Deployment of Marshals

Firstly, 125 marshals who have undergone sponsorships with institutions like Apollo Hospitals, Yashoda Hospital as well as engineering college Muffakham Jah have started patrolling the key areas. Wearing smart white uniforms, they are on duty for eight hours and earn a plastic salary of Rs 20,000 per month. The goal is to increase the force size to 500 marshals effectively increasing the presence of people at major intersections.

High-Tech Patrol Bikes & Cranes

In addition to the human resource, 50 superior patrol bikes have been provided in the city. Every bike is fitted with a PA system, LED baton, dashboard and body cameras, GPS trackers, tablets, first-aid kits and wheel clamps. These bikes are made to allow quick response, intensive enforcement, and enhanced eyewatching.

Further, the government enacted three mobile cranes so that they can be used to hasten the removal of roadblocks after traffic accidents. The funds go into the hiring of all resources- marshals, bikes and cranes- on a Public-Private Partnerships model (PPP).

Efficiency Gains and Public Awareness

Doubling up on the success of the previously launched Transgender Traffic Assistant Scheme, Joint Commissioner Joel Davis projects that traffic control efficiencies could be increased by 5-10 percent with the initiative, according to Emergency News. He also pointed out the help given by marshals in providing help to elderly people at pedestrian crossings particularly those crossings that have a pelican signal.

In the meantime, HCSC Secretary-General Shekhar Reddy pointed to the necessity of raising mass awareness on traffic regulations in order to go in line with the efforts of enforcement.