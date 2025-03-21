Hyderabad IPL Match: Women Police Deployed in Civilian Clothes – Here’s Why!

Cricket Fans Await the Grand Kickoff of IPL 2025

Cricket lovers worldwide are eagerly counting down the hours as the much-anticipated IPL 2025 season is set to begin on March 22. The tournament will kick off with a high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Double Header on March 23: SRH vs RR & MI vs CSK

On March 23, IPL fans will witness an action-packed double-header with two thrilling matches lined up:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – The first match of the day will take place at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad , starting at 3:00 PM .

– The first match of the day will take place at , starting at . Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – One of the most awaited clashes of the season, this high-voltage game will be played at the Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Tight Security Arrangements at Uppal Stadium for SRH vs RR Match

With the SRH vs RR match scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has completed all necessary arrangements in coordination with the state government.

Security measures include:

Special control room set up at Uppal Stadium .

set up at . She Teams in civilian clothes to ensure women’s safety.

to ensure women’s safety. 450 CCTV cameras installed for strict surveillance.

installed for strict surveillance. 2,700 police personnel deployed to maintain order.

to maintain order. Strict action warnings issued against any disruptive behavior inside the stadium.

IPL 2025 Promises High-Octane Action

With teams gearing up for intense battles, IPL 2025 promises to be a spectacular season. Fans can expect thrilling encounters, record-breaking performances, and unforgettable cricketing moments as their favorite teams compete for the ultimate title.