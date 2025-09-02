Hyderabad

Hyderabad IT Corridor to Get 275 More Electric Buses, TGSRTC Expands Public Transport

The MD made this announcement during a meeting jointly organized by TGSRTC, ASSOCHAM, and the Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) with representatives of IT companies at the Tech Mahindra campus in Hitec City here on Monday evening.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 20:15
Hyderabad IT Corridor to Get 275 More Electric Buses, TGSRTC Expands Public Transport
Hyderabad IT Corridor to Get 275 More Electric Buses, TGSRTC Expands Public Transport

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director V.C. Sajjanar today announced that public transport services in Hyderabad’s IT corridor are being further strengthened. In addition to 200 electric buses, which are already in operation, another 275 electric buses will be added shortly.

The MD made this announcement during a meeting jointly organized by TGSRTC, ASSOCHAM, and the Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) with representatives of IT companies at the Tech Mahindra campus in Hitec City here on Monday evening.

Sajjanar said that buses were being arranged based on the requirements of software employees. Along with electric buses, Metro Deluxe buses were also available for companies to hire for employee transport.

Pointing out that traffic congestion in the IT corridor is largely caused by excessive use of private vehicles, the MD urged IT firms to encourage employees to use public transport. “Public transport is the only alternative to curb traffic problems and protect the environment,” he said, and suggested that companies consider incentives for employees who opt for public transport.

During the meeting, RTC officials gave a presentation on existing services, while representatives of IT firms shared feedback and recommendations. The officials assured them that their suggestions would be considered.

ASSOCHAM Southern Sector Co-Chairman and Virtusa Vice President Krishna Edula, TFMC President Satyanarayana Madala, Tech Mahindra HR Head Vinay Agarwal, and RTC senior officials, including EDs Muni Shekhar, Rajasekhar, and CTM Sridevi, were among those present.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 20:15
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button