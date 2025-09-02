Hyderabad IT Corridor to Get 275 More Electric Buses, TGSRTC Expands Public Transport

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director V.C. Sajjanar today announced that public transport services in Hyderabad’s IT corridor are being further strengthened. In addition to 200 electric buses, which are already in operation, another 275 electric buses will be added shortly.

The MD made this announcement during a meeting jointly organized by TGSRTC, ASSOCHAM, and the Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) with representatives of IT companies at the Tech Mahindra campus in Hitec City here on Monday evening.

Sajjanar said that buses were being arranged based on the requirements of software employees. Along with electric buses, Metro Deluxe buses were also available for companies to hire for employee transport.

Pointing out that traffic congestion in the IT corridor is largely caused by excessive use of private vehicles, the MD urged IT firms to encourage employees to use public transport. “Public transport is the only alternative to curb traffic problems and protect the environment,” he said, and suggested that companies consider incentives for employees who opt for public transport.

During the meeting, RTC officials gave a presentation on existing services, while representatives of IT firms shared feedback and recommendations. The officials assured them that their suggestions would be considered.

ASSOCHAM Southern Sector Co-Chairman and Virtusa Vice President Krishna Edula, TFMC President Satyanarayana Madala, Tech Mahindra HR Head Vinay Agarwal, and RTC senior officials, including EDs Muni Shekhar, Rajasekhar, and CTM Sridevi, were among those present.