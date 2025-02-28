Health Crisis: 84% of Hyderabad IT Employees Suffer from Fatty Liver, Bengaluru Sounds Alarm

A recent study conducted by the University of Hyderabad in collaboration with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) has revealed a startling health crisis among India’s IT workforces. The study found that 84% of IT employees suffer from Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD), a condition that can lead to severe liver damage, cirrhosis, and even cancer if left unchecked.

The findings have sparked serious concerns, leading doctors in Bengaluru—India’s tech hub—to launch a similar study to assess the prevalence of fatty liver disease among IT professionals in the city.

Bengaluru to Conduct Study on IT Professionals

Given the high concentration of IT employees in Bengaluru (over 1.5 million professionals), medical experts believe the situation could be just as critical, if not worse, than Hyderabad.

Dr. Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant of HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery at Aster Hospitals, stated:

“The Hyderabad study’s findings are alarming. We suspect the same or worse trends in Bengaluru, where long hours of screen exposure, stress, and poor lifestyle habits are common.”

Aster Hospitals will soon launch a city-wide survey to determine the extent of fatty liver disease among Bengaluru’s IT professionals and develop preventive interventions.

Findings of Hyderabad Study on IT Workforce

The research, conducted by Prof Kalyankar Mahadev, Prof CT Anitha, and a team of researchers, highlights severe metabolic risks within the IT sector. Key findings include:

84% of IT employees have MAFLD.

of IT employees have MAFLD. 71% are clinically obese.

are clinically obese. 34% have metabolic syndrome, increasing the risk of diabetes, hypertension, and liver disease.

Why IT Professionals Are at High Risk

The nature of IT jobs contributes significantly to poor liver health. Key risk factors include:

Sedentary Lifestyle: Sitting for long hours slows metabolism and fat breakdown.

Sitting for long hours slows metabolism and fat breakdown. Work Stress: High-pressure deadlines disrupt hormonal balance and metabolism.

High-pressure deadlines disrupt hormonal balance and metabolism. Unhealthy Diet: Frequent intake of high-calorie, processed foods accelerates fat accumulation in the liver.

Frequent intake of high-calorie, processed foods accelerates fat accumulation in the liver. Lack of Physical Activity: Minimal movement during work hours contributes to weight gain.

Minimal movement during work hours contributes to weight gain. Irregular Sleep Patterns: Disrupted sleep cycles interfere with liver function and metabolism.

Bengaluru’s IT Employees Facing Similar Health Risks

Dr. Asthana warns that Bengaluru’s fast-paced IT culture—marked by long work hours, lack of physical activity, and binge drinking—places professionals at a high risk of developing fatty liver disease. Factors such as:

Sitting for over 8+ hours per day

Sleeping less than 6 hours per night

Consuming 2+ sugary drinks per week (increasing fatty liver risk by 45%)

(increasing fatty liver risk by 45%) Having a waist circumference over 90 cm (men) or 80 cm (women)

Weekend binge drinking and stress-related eating

“Many professionals don’t realize they have fatty liver disease until it’s too late. Without timely intervention, we could see a rise in liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and transplants in the coming decade,” Dr. Asthana added.

Stages of Fatty Liver Disease

Doctors caution that the disease progresses silently, going through four dangerous stages:

Liver Inflammation – Initial fat accumulation in the liver. Fibrosis – Scarring of the liver due to prolonged fat buildup. Cirrhosis – Severe liver damage, leading to potential liver failure. Liver Cancer – In extreme cases, MAFLD can lead to liver cancer.

Bengaluru Study to Focus on Prevention

Aster Hospitals will use a detailed questionnaire to assess employees’ health risks, followed by liver function tests and ultrasounds. Based on the results, experts will suggest lifestyle modifications and workplace interventions.

Can Fatty Liver Disease Be Reversed?

Yes. According to Dr. Asthana, early detection and lifestyle changes can reverse MAFLD. Key recommendations include:

Cutting down sugar and refined carbohydrates

Walking at least 10,000 steps daily

Strength training and regular physical activity

Taking hourly breaks and standing meetings

Prioritizing protein and fiber-rich diets

Ensuring proper sleep and avoiding alcohol

The survey in Bengaluru is expected to launch soon, offering a crucial step toward tackling this silent health epidemic in India’s IT industry.