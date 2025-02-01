Hyderabad: Jagan Mohan Rao Congratulates Tanmay Agarwal for Scoring Century

Nagpur: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President, Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao, extended his congratulations to Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal for his outstanding performance in the ongoing Ranji season.

Tanmay has scored four centuries and two half-centuries, amassing 928 runs at an impressive average of 84.36 in seven matches.

HCA President Encourages Hyderabad Team in Nagpur

Jagan Mohan Rao traveled to Nagpur to support the Hyderabad Ranji team during their final match of the season against Vidarbha. After Day 2 of the match, the HCA President held a special meeting with the team to analyze their performance. He praised the team’s efforts and motivated them to aim for a victory against Vidarbha, who are the current leaders in Group-B.

Also Read: Hyderabad Hydraa Begins Demolition in Durga Nagar X Road

Cash Prize Announced for Tanmay Agarwal

In recognition of Tanmay’s remarkable achievements, Jagan Mohan Rao announced a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh from his own funds. He also expressed hope that Tanmay’s stellar performance would earn him a place in the Indian cricket team soon.

Praise for Other Performers

The HCA President also praised the performance of Hyderabad’s spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who has taken 33 wickets in seven matches this season. He encouraged the entire team to continue performing together, with the goal of returning to Hyderabad with a victory.