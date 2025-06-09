Hyderabad: Jalpally Turns Violent: Animal Carcass Trucks Burnt, Cops Injured in Chaos

Hyderabad: A violent incident unfolded on Sunday night in Cyberabad, where miscreants burnt down two DCM vehicles transporting animal skeletons to a slaughterhouse at Jalpally. The situation escalated with stone pelting, resulting in injuries to several policemen and locals amid a dispute over cattle sacrifice and transportation.

Two DCM Vehicles Torched in Jalpally Amidst Row Over Cattle Transportation

According to local reports, a group of miscreants stopped DCM vehicles fully loaded with animal bones near Wambay Colony on RGI Airport Cargo Road – Mailardevpally road. The assailants assaulted the drivers before setting the vehicles ablaze after pouring fuel over them. The fire was later controlled by fire tenders from Chandrayangutta and Rajendranagar fire stations.

Police Clash with Mob, Several Officers Injured in Stone Pelting

On receiving information, police reached the site and tried to control the mob using lathi charge. However, the situation worsened as the crowd resorted to stone pelting, injuring several policemen. The police had to deploy reinforcements from Hyderabad Police to assist Cyberabad officials in restoring order.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s Statement on the Incident

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, who visited the scene late at night, confirmed the incident and said, “A mob had set ablaze vehicles carrying animal carcasses and assaulted the drivers. A FIR has been registered, and necessary action is underway.” He urged citizens not to take law into their own hands to avoid such violent outbreaks.

Related Incident at Attapur: Vehicle Carrying Cattle Attacked

In a related event at Attapur, another group obstructed and damaged a vehicle transporting cattle from Bahadurpura to Rajendranagar Road. The driver was assaulted, but the police managed to control the situation before it escalated further.

Police Efforts to Control the Situation at NM Guda Junction

Tension prevailed at #Jalpally Road on the night of Sunday, in Hyderabad after #EidAlAdha after some unknown miscreants burned a DCM lorry 🚛 carrying animal waste to a company. They also attempt to murder the driver of the vehicle amid screams of ‘jai… pic.twitter.com/cGWN4e6XFy — HASSAN🔻𝕏 (@HassanSiddiqei) June 8, 2025

Following these incidents, two groups gathered at NM Guda Junction, leading to further clashes with police. Stone pelting by the mob resulted in injuries to a few police personnel. Authorities continue to maintain a strong presence in the area to prevent further disturbances