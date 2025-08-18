Hyderabad Janmashtami Tragedy: Was Power Department’s Negligence Behind the Ramantapur Disaster?

Hyderabad: Six people died, and several others were injured in a horrific electrical accident during a procession in Gokule Nagar, Ramantapur, held on the occasion of Sri Krishna Ashtami.

The accident occurred when an internet cable came into contact with an 11 KV power line, which caused electricity to pass through the cable. The live cable then touched the chariot in the procession, electrocuting those nearby.

State Power Minister Musharraf Farooqui visited the site on Saturday and assessed the situation. He confirmed that the internet cable had come in contact with the high-voltage wire, which resulted in the entire chariot becoming electrified. He said the details of the incident would be reported to the government and announced ex-gratia relief for the families of the deceased.

As an immediate step, the power minister directed officials to remove all internet cables in the area and repair the electricity lines. He also assured that similar power lines across the city would be inspected and fixed before the upcoming Ganesh and Durga Navratri festivals.

However, residents blamed the electricity department’s negligence for the incident. Locals from Gokule Nagar staged a protest on Ramantapur Road, leading to traffic congestion. The protesters demanded strict action against the responsible electricity officials, Rs 50 lakh compensation, and government jobs for the families of the deceased.

Out of the four people injured in the incident, one person — identified as Ganesh — died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. With his death, the total number of fatalities has risen to six.

Police and government authorities are working to restore order, but the area remains tense amid grief and anger.