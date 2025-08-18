Hyderabad

Hyderabad Janmashtami Tragedy: Was Power Department’s Negligence Behind the Ramantapur Disaster?

Six people died, and several others were injured in a horrific electrical accident during a procession in Gokule Nagar, Ramantapur, held on the occasion of Sri Krishna Ashtami.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 August 2025 - 18:21
Hyderabad Janmashtami Tragedy: Was Power Department’s Negligence Behind the Ramantapur Disaster?
Hyderabad Janmashtami Tragedy: Was Power Department’s Negligence Behind the Ramantapur Disaster?

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Six people died, and several others were injured in a horrific electrical accident during a procession in Gokule Nagar, Ramantapur, held on the occasion of Sri Krishna Ashtami.

The accident occurred when an internet cable came into contact with an 11 KV power line, which caused electricity to pass through the cable. The live cable then touched the chariot in the procession, electrocuting those nearby.

State Power Minister Musharraf Farooqui visited the site on Saturday and assessed the situation. He confirmed that the internet cable had come in contact with the high-voltage wire, which resulted in the entire chariot becoming electrified. He said the details of the incident would be reported to the government and announced ex-gratia relief for the families of the deceased.

As an immediate step, the power minister directed officials to remove all internet cables in the area and repair the electricity lines. He also assured that similar power lines across the city would be inspected and fixed before the upcoming Ganesh and Durga Navratri festivals.

However, residents blamed the electricity department’s negligence for the incident. Locals from Gokule Nagar staged a protest on Ramantapur Road, leading to traffic congestion. The protesters demanded strict action against the responsible electricity officials, Rs 50 lakh compensation, and government jobs for the families of the deceased.

Out of the four people injured in the incident, one person — identified as Ganesh — died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. With his death, the total number of fatalities has risen to six.

Police and government authorities are working to restore order, but the area remains tense amid grief and anger.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 August 2025 - 18:21
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button